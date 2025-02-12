PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 12, 2025 Legarda reminds Manila's role in shaping modern Filipino identity through NAP's archival exhibition Senator Loren Legarda emphasized the power of culture and history in shaping modern Filipino identity at the relaunch of the National Archives of the Philippines' (NAP) archival exhibition, "Manila: Nexus of Empire", which explores Manila's significant role as the heart of Spanish influence in Asia from the 16th to the 19th century. "When the Spanish arrived, they did not discover Manila, they encountered it: a city already vibrant with commerce, diplomacy, and cultural exchange," Legarda asserted. "But here lies the paradox: even under domination, Manila shaped the empire as much as the empire sought to shape Manila," said Legarda, Chair of the Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts. The exhibition delves into Manila's role in the global Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade, which linked Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Through a collection of artifacts, maps, artworks, and historical narratives, it examines Manila's development as a global trade hub, the center of colonial administration, and a multicultural metropolis. "To be Filipino is not to be defined by a single story. Manila, in all its contradictions, teaches us that our identity is not merely the sum of what colonization imposed or what revolution reclaimed. We are born from the collision of cultures, languages, faiths, and histories; and in this convergence lies our greatest strength," she added. Legarda, a four-term senator and leading advocate for culture and the arts, has championed and supported initiatives to safeguard the nation's historical and cultural heritage. Her support for NAP has been instrumental in restoring the iconic Intendencia Building, enhancing archival facilities nationwide, and integrating modern learning management systems to ensure Philippine history remains accessible and relevant for future generations. "Memory is fragile, and history can be rewritten or distorted. But through exhibitions like this, we transform remembrance into resistance: against forgetting, against indifference, against the seductive simplicity of one-dimensional narratives that flatten the richness of who we are," Legarda stated. "Manila: Nexus of Empire" invites visitors to see Manila as more than just a colonial city and gain a deeper understanding of how empires operated globally and the city's enduring impact on world history. "As you walk through these galleries, do not simply observe: Question. Reflect. Engage. These exhibits are not meant to make us comfortable, but accountable: to the past that fought for freedoms we hold today, to the present where inequality still lingers, and to the future that will judge us by the truths we are willing to confront and the power we claim in becoming more," Legarda concluded. Legarda, ipinaalala ang papel ng Maynila sa paghubog ng pagkakakilanlan ng Pilipino sa archival exhibition ng NAP Binigyang-diin ni Senador Loren Legarda ang kahalagahan ng kultura at kasaysayan sa paghubog ng pagkakakilanlan ng mga Pilipino sa muling pagbubukas ng archival exhibition ng National Archives of the Philippines (NAP) na pinamagatang "Maynila: Nexus of Empire." Tampok sa eksibisyong ito ang mahalagang papel ng Maynila bilang sentro ng impluwensyang Kastila sa Asya mula ika-16 hanggang ika-19 na siglo. "Sa pagdaong ng mga Kastila, hindi nila nadiskubre ang Maynila. Bagkus, nakilala nila ito: isang siyudad na sentro ng komersyo, may umiiral na diplomasya, at may mayamang kultura," pahayag ni Legarda. "Gayunpaman, nananatili ang matalinghagang katotohanan, na sa kabila ng pananakop ng mga dayuhan, nagawang hubugin ng Maynila ang sarili nitong imperyo," dagdag pa ng Senadora na Tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts. Tinutukoy ng eksibisyon ang mahalagang papel ng Maynila sa pandaigdigang Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade na nag-ugnay sa Asya, Amerika, at Europa. Ipinapakita nito, sa pamamagitan ng mga sinaunang gamit, mapa, likhang sining, at kuwento ng kasaysayan, kung paano naging sentro ng kalakalan sa buong mundo ang Maynila at isang lungsod na pinagsama-sama ang iba't ibang kultura. "Ang pagiging Pilipino ay hindi nasusukat sa iisang kuwento lamang. Itinuturo sa atin ng Maynila na ang ating pagkakakilanlan ay hindi lang batay sa iniwang bakas ng kolonisasyon o sa mga tagumpay ng rebolusyon. Nabuo tayo mula sa pagsasama-sama ng iba't ibang kultura, wika, pananampalataya, at kasaysayan, at dito matatagpuan ang ating pinakamatibay na lakas," dagdag pa niya. Si Legarda, kilalang tagapagtaguyod ng kultura at sining, ay aktibong sumusuporta sa mga programang naglalayong protektahan ang makasaysayan at kultural na pamana ng bansa. Malaki ang naging bahagi ng kanyang suporta sa NAP sa pagsasaayos ng Intendencia Building, pagpapabuti ng mga pasilidad para sa mga lumang dokumento sa buong bansa, at paggamit ng makabagong sistema sa pag-aaral upang manatiling madaling maabot at mahalaga ang kasaysayan ng Pilipinas para sa mga susunod na henerasyon. "Marupok ang alaala, at maaaring baguhin o baluktutin ang kasaysayan. Pero sa mga eksibisyong tulad nito, nagiging anyo ng paglaban ang pag-alala: laban sa pagkalimot, laban sa kawalang-pakialam, at laban sa mga kuwentong hindi nagpapakita ng tunay na yaman ng ating pagkakakilanlan," pahayag ni Legarda. Inaanyayahan ng "Maynila: Nexus of Empire" na makita ang Maynila bilang isang mahalagang bahagi ng kasaysayan ng mundo. "Habang naglalakad kayo sa mga gallery na ito, huwag lang basta tumingin. Magtanong, magnilay, makisali. Hindi ito ginawa para lang panoorin, kundi para ipaalala ang ating pananagutan: sa nakaraan na lumaban para sa ating kalayaan, sa kasalukuyan na may hindi pa rin pagkakapantay-pantay, at sa hinaharap na huhusga sa atin batay sa mga katotohanang haharapin natin," pagtatapos ni Legarda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.