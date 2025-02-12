PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 12, 2025 Tulfo questions CAAP for lack of anti-drone technology at airport & vital gov't facilities Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo expressed concerned about the lack of anti-drone technology at airports and other critical government establishments in the country. In the committee's hearing last Feb. 11, Capt. Ian Michael del Castillo from the Flight Operations Department of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) admitted that they still do not implement counter-drone measures in the country because the subscription for it is high cost. Tulfo stressed that "posibleng maging seryosong banta ito sa ating national security lalo pa't malaya ang sinuman na makabili at makapagpalipad ng drones sa Pilipinas dahil na rin sa maluwag na regulasyon." He added, "maaaring magamit sa terorismo ang drones dahil pwede itong kargahan ng high explosive bombs at ibangga sa mga eroplano o dili kaya ay ibagsak sa matataong lugar. Gayundin ang posibilidad na magamit ang drones para puntiryahin ang mga kampo o vital military installations ng AFP at PNP." According to Capt. Castillo, CAAP has no expertise in such matters and that they are only for civil aviation, adding that they are still studying the acquisition of an anti-drone technology solution that they say will cost $1M USD for subscription or approximately ?58M per month. Tulfo expressed dismay because it appears that CAAP lacked the initiative to find other means to protect the lives of millions of passengers and civilians who may be affected when drones are used by bad guys. Billy Pascua, an expert in anti-drone solutions, meanwhile, countered Castillo's statement and said that there is still a cheap and effective way to have anti-drone measures in airports such as the use of highly trained birds that are actually trained to chase and shoot down drones. Tulfo agreed to Pascua, saying that based on his research, the Netherlands and France are already using eagles. Pascua likewise added that such low-cost approach is also being used at airports in Ireland. As such, Tulfo urged CAAP to study the possibility of obliging commercial airline companies to contribute to subsidize the acquisition of the anti-drone solution because their planes are also intended to be protected by it. He promised that he will focus on CAAP's action until it has a concrete solution to implement effective counter-drone measures and adopt regulations for the responsible use of drones in the country. Kawalan ng anti-drone tech sa airports at ilang establisyimento sa gobyerno, ikinabahala ni Tulfo! Ikinabahala ni Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo ang kawalan ng anti-drone technology sa mga paliparan at iba pang kritikal na mga establisyemento ng gobyerno sa bansa. Sa hearing ng komite nitong Feb. 11, inamin ni Capt. Ian Michael del Castillo mula sa Flight Operations Department ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) na wala pa rin silang ipinapatupad na counter-drone measures sa bansa dahil na rin sa kamahalan ng subscription para dito. Binigyang-diin ni Sen. Idol na posibleng maging seryosong banta ito sa ating national security lalo pa't malaya ang sinuman na makabili at makapagpalipad ng drones sa Pilipinas dahil na rin sa maluwag na regulasyon. Dagdag pa ni Sen. Raffy, maaaring magamit sa terorismo ang drones dahil pwede itong kargahan ng high explosive bombs at ibangga sa mga eroplano o dili kaya ay ibagsak sa matataong lugar. Gayundin ang posibilidad na magamit ang drones para puntiryahin ang mga kampo o vital military installations ng AFP at PNP. Ayon kay Capt. Castillo, wala raw expertise ang CAAP sa ganitong mga bagay at pang-civil aviation lang daw sila. Hanggang ngayon ay pinag-aaralan pa rin daw nila ang pagkuha ng isang anti-drone technology solution na aabutin daw ng $1M USD ang subscription o tinatayang ?58M kada buwan. Dito ay nag-init ang ulo ni Sen. Idol dahil lumalabas na dahil namahalan ang CAAP sa gastusin ay hindi na ito nag-iisip ng paraan para protektahan ang buhay ng milyon-milyong pasahero at mga sibilyan na maaring maapektuhan kapag nagamit ng masamang loob ang drones. Kinontra naman ni Billy Pascua, isang eksperto sa anti-drone solutions, ang pahayag ni Castillo at sinabing may mura at epektibong paraan pa rin naman para magkaroon ng anti-drone measures sa airports gaya ng paggamit ng mga highly trained-birds na talagang sinanay para humabol at magpabagsak ng drones. Sinang-ayunan ito ni Sen. Raffy at sinabing base sa kanyang pananaliksik ay gumagamit na nga rin ng mga agila ang mga bansang Netherlands at France. Dagdag pa ni Pascua, ginagamit na rin ang naturang low-cost approach sa mga paliparan sa Ireland. Iminungkahi naman ni Sen. Tulfo na pag-aralan ng CAAP ang posibilidad na pag-obliga sa commercial airline companies ng kontribusyon para masubsidize ang kukuhaning anti-drone solution dahil ang mga eroplano rin naman nila ang layon nitong maprotektahan. Nangako si Sen. Idol na tututukan niya ang aksyon ng CAAP hanggang sa magkaroon na ito ng kongkretong solusyon para magpatupad ng epektibong counter-drone measures at mapagtibay ang mga regulasyon para sa responsableng paggamit ng drones sa bansa.

