PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 12, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON REPATRIATION OF OFWS FROM LEBANON The repatriation of overseas Filipino workers from Lebanon is an important step in ensuring their safety, security, and successful reintegration with their families and communities. The Department of Migrant Workers should provide all the necessary support to ensure that these repatriates can rebuild their lives in a stable and secure environment. This includes access to essential medical and psychological support to address any trauma, stress, and physical challenges they may have experienced that require specialized treatment. Equally important, reintegration efforts should include livelihood programs, job opportunities, and skills training to enhance their employment prospects and facilitate a smoothly transition back into the country's workforce. Our OFWs have had immense sacrifices for their families and the nation. It is the government's responsibility to ensure that they receive the support they need as they return home.

