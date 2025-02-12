PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release

February 12, 2025 Villanueva: Bring Medical Services Closer to the People Senator Joel Villanueva emphasized the importance of bringing medical services closer to the people during the Tesdaman Medical Caravan held in the towns of Norzagaray and Angat, Bulacan, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The initiative, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), aims to improve healthcare access for those in dire need of medical services. It underscores the Senator's commitment to addressing the healthcare needs of vulnerable populations, particularly senior citizens, and individuals with pre-existing conditions. The Bulakenyo senator highlighted the significant strides being made to ensure that essential healthcare services are not only available but also within reach for those who need them most. "The goal is to make healthcare more accessible, especially for the indigent and financially incapacitated. By bringing medical services directly to communities, we are providing not just care, but hope," Villanueva said. Through a partnership with the local government units of the province, all 24 towns in Bulacan have been allocated P4 million from the DOH under the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program (MAIFIP). These funds are provided by the DOH MAIFIP to the Joni Villanueva General Hospital, which will serve 500 beneficiaries in each town in Bulacan. Each beneficiary will receive free laboratory procedures and a one-month supply of essential medicines. "The support for medical procedures and medicines will directly benefit those who need it most, especially senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions. It is important that we continue to look for innovative ways to support our fellow kababayans in need," Villanueva added. The Tesdaman Medical Caravan was officially launched in Plaridel, Bulacan, on January 28, followed by a successful event in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, on January 30. The Caravan will proceed to all the remaining 20 Bulacan towns over the next two months. Villanueva said that, in addition to Bulacan, he plans to launch Tesdaman Medical Caravans nationwide to provide medical assistance to more indigent patients.

