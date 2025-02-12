Time Training Center Relocates To New Upgraded Facility

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time Training Center, a trusted name in professional education since 1993, is proud to announce its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi. The upgraded training facility is located at Al Otaiba Tower - Office 901, Khalaf - Electra Street - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates. This new training center spans 10,000 square feet and features an expanded and advanced whole floor, providing an enhanced learning environment for all students.Time Training Center has a 31-year legacy of transforming careers and businesses through industry-leading training programs.The relocation is part of Time Training Center’s broader rebranding initiative, reflecting its unwavering commitment to upskilling Abu Dhabi’s professionals.“This relocation marks a new chapter in our journey of empowering professionals in Abu Dhabi. Our new, expanded facility reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch education and training in a modern, accessible space”. said Mr Sharafudhin Mangalad, Managing Director of Time Training Center, Abu Dhabi. “With our refreshed identity and dedication to upskilling since 1993, we aim to continue shaping the future of Abu Dhabi's workforce with excellence and innovation”, he added.As part of the transformation, the institute has also introduced a new logo with the tagline, “Upskilling Abu Dhabi Since 1993,” replacing the previous “Bringing Skills to Life.” This change underscores Time Training Center’s long-standing dedication to the professional development of Abu Dhabi’s community.For more information about our courses or to enrol, please visit https://www.timetraining.ae/ or contact us at +971 26713828.About Time Training CenterTime Training Center established in 1993 (then known as Aptech Computer Education), has been a pioneer in professional education in Abu Dhabi. With over 50,000 professionals trained, we are committed to providing high-quality training solutions that empower individuals and organizations to succeed in an increasingly competitive job market. The institute provides future skills training that aligns with Emerging Technologies and Industry 5.0. The Time Training Center specializes in courses that equip individuals with essential skills in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, cloud computing, and automation.Time Training Center integrates advanced learning management systems (LMS), AI-based personalized learning experiences, and mobile applications to facilitate digital transformation in education. The training institute also partners with global certification bodies such as PMI (Project Management Institute), AIBM (Association of International Business Managers), Autodesk, British Council, ISO 9001:2015, and EC-Council. This ensures that learners receive top-notch training and recognised certifications that enhance their career prospects.

