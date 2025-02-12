Gauteng Health invites nominations of community representatives to serve on hospital boards

Gauteng communities have a unique opportunity to contribute towards the effective running of public hospitals by lending their skills and becoming members of hospital boards.

Nominations for community representatives to serve on hospital boards across all 37 Gauteng public hospitals for the three-year term commencing in April 2025 to March 2028 are currently open.

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has urged eligible interested parties to raise their hands and be counted.

"The establishment of Hospital Boards provides a unique opportunity for community members to actively participate in enhancing the efficiency of our public hospitals. I urge all qualifying individuals to lend their knowledge and expertise by contributing as board members and assist in ensuring that we deliver the best possible care to every patient," said MEC Nkomo- Ralehoko.

The board composition comprises of nine members for each Academic hospital, seven members for each of the Tertiary and Regional hospitals as well as six members for each of the District and Specialised hospitals.

This initiative emphasises the role of community involvement in the management of hospitals, especially when it comes to governance issues, to ensure that healthcare services are responsive to the specific needs of the communities served by our hospitals.

To qualify as a board member, all nominees must have a proven track record of active community involvement and engagement in the community served by the respective hospital and should possess one or more of the following qualifications: Expertise in legal, finance, strategic management, information management, human resources, governance, medicine, or health-related fields.

Interested individuals must submit a CV, copies of qualifications, a copy of their ID, written consent from the nominee and a brief motivational letter indicating the hospital they wish to serve. Nominations must be sent to Ms. Martha Kaphiwa at the Gauteng Department of Health, 45 Commissioner Street, Life Centre Building, Marshalltown in Johannesburg, or via email to Martha.kaphiwa@gauteng.gov.za by end of business on Friday, 14 February 2025 at 16h00.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Motalatale Modiba

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

