The Future of Biphenyl Market Growth: Emerging Applications and Market Projections, 2031

Biphenyl Market

Biphenyl Market Research Analysis 2021-2031 | Growth, Size, Forecast, Analysis, Insights

Biphenyl is a clear and colorless organic compound that possesses antifungal and antimicrobial properties. ” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Biphenyl Market by Source (Crude Oil, Coal Tar, Natural Gas), by Application (Dye Carrier, Food and Beverages, Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals Solvent, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global biphenyl industry generated $1.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.98 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesChanging consumer demand patterns that surged the demand for packed food items and rapid urbanization that increased the demand for various consumer goods in which biphenyl is widely used are the factors driving the growth of the global biphenyl market. However, chronic exposure to biphenyl leads to various disorders such as kidney function disorder, cardiovascular disorders, and gastrointestinal disorders. This, in turn, restrains the market growth. On the other hand, wide application of biphenyl in treating several health-related disorders such as hypertension, osteoarthritis, diabetic nephropathy, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, prostate cancer, and other chronic diseases presents new opportunities in the next few years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17105 A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.Biphenyl, a clear and colorless organic compound, possesses antifungal and antimicrobial properties. It finds extensive use as a heat transfer medium and in organic synthesis. Moreover, it serves as an effective dye carrier in the textile industry, facilitating dye dispersion into polyester polymers and enhancing fabric quality.Factors such as evolving consumer lifestyles and shifting demand patterns, especially towards packaged food items where biphenyl is utilized to prevent fungal growth, are driving market demand. For example, the Indian packaged food market is anticipated to double in the next 5-10 years, reaching $70 billion, indicating significant potential for biphenyl usage. Additionally, population growth and rapid urbanization contribute to increased demand for various consumer goods, further bolstering biphenyl consumption as a key chemical intermediate.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17105 The coal tar segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on source, the coal tar segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global biphenyl market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for coal tar-sourced biphenyl in the pharmaceutical sector for production of medicines that can cure a variety of skin issues. However, the crude oil segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand for crude oil-sourced biphenyl from the textile industry. The report also analyzes the natural gas segment.The dye carrier segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast periodBased on application, the dye carrier segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global biphenyl market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in fashion consciousness and adoption of western culture that led to surge in the number of potential premium textile buyers. The ability of biphenyl to act as an excellent dye carrier that assists in dispersing dyes to enter polyester polymers and improving the overall quality of fabric creates a huge demand and leads the segment to generate the highest revenue. However, the food and beverages segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to busy schedules of consumers and changes in consumer demand patterns that led to surge in demand for packed food items in which biphenyl is used widely to prevent the fungal growth. The research also analyzes the segments including chemical intermediates, pharmaceuticals solvent, and others.North America to maintain its lead status by 2031Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global biphenyl market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is attributed to wide usage of biphenyl in the aviation industry in the U.S. as a heat transfer fluid for maintaining the optimum temperature of aerospace fuel along with demand for packaged food and beverages in which biphenyl is widely used as a preservative for restricting the fungal growth. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to utilization of biphenyl in various sectors such as power generation, textile, agriculture, aviation, chemical manufacturing, and others.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biphenyl-market/purchase-options Biphenyl Market Key PlayersOtto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., TCI America, Merck kGaA, Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd, JIANGSU ZHONGNENG CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Oakwood Products, Inc., Springchem New Material Technology Co., Limited, Alfa Aesar, Lanxess AG, Daken Chemical Limited,, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ABacipharm Corporation, MainChem, Biosynth Carbosynth, Eastman Chemical CompanyAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.