Monte Alto, TX Teen Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child Arrested at the Progreso Port of Entry
PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a Monte Alto, Texas teen wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child.
"CBP officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. They work diligently to screen all travelers and in the process detect wanted fugitives and bring them to justice,” said Acting Port Director Jorge Galvan, Progreso Port of Entry. “This apprehension underlines that commitment as we continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to successfully make arrests of this caliber.”
The arrest occurred on Saturday, Feb. 8. CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred Lazaro Salazar, 19, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection due to a system generated alert at primary. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Salazar was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.