Monte Alto, TX Teen Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child Arrested at the Progreso Port of Entry

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a Monte Alto, Texas teen wanted by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault of a child.

"CBP officers play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. They work diligently to screen all travelers and in the process detect wanted fugitives and bring them to justice,” said Acting Port Director Jorge Galvan, Progreso Port of Entry. “This apprehension underlines that commitment as we continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to successfully make arrests of this caliber.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The arrest occurred on Saturday, Feb. 8. CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred Lazaro Salazar, 19, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection due to a system generated alert at primary. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing federal law enforcement databases and biometric verification verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault of a child issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Salazar was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

