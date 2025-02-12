Let Adelaide Metro be your caddie this weekend

Release date: 12/02/25

LIV Golf swings back to Grange this weekend and Adelaide Metro is helping get you there with FREE public transport running across the three-day tournament.

Close to 100,000 people are expected to pour through the gates as Aussie star and reigning champion Cam Smith and his team try and defend their title in the LIV Golf 2025 tournament.

To make sure fans don’t miss out on the action, travel will be for free on all Adelaide Metro bus, train and tram services for those attending the event from Friday, 14 February to Sunday, 16 February 2025. Simply show your event ticket when boarding to receive free travel.

Dedicated shuttle buses will also be operating across Adelaide to help transport fans to the Grange Golf Club all weekend. The high frequency shuttles will be servicing bus zones near key hotels in the Adelaide CBD, Glenelg, West Beach, Henley Beach, as well as bus stops near the Adelaide 36ers Arena and Woodville Railway Station.

More than 50 players across 13 teams will be battling it out on the green over the three days with headliner DOM DOLLA taking to the stage Friday night and FISHER Sunday night to close out the weekend.

Plan your trip in advance with the Adelaide Metro journey planner and check your timetable in real time by visiting https://www.adelaidemetro.com.au/about-us/news/news-items/2025/liv-golf-adelaide-2025

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

LIV Golf is back and so is free public transport so make sure it is a weekend to remember for all the right reasons and take the opportunity to leave the car at home and catch public transport.

The only driving you will need to do is on the fairway, as the Adelaide Metro team help get you and your crew to the beautiful Grange Golf Club across the three days.

There will no doubt be plenty of action on and off the fairway, with superstar DOM DOLLA performing on the Friday night and FISHER on Sunday night. While we want party goers to enjoy themselves, we also want fans to make the right decisions, including not getting behind the wheel if they have been drinking.

In addition to the free Adelaide Metro bus, train and tram services being offered, we are also encouraging fans to take advantage of the dedicated shuttle buses that will also be available from across several hotspot locations.

These free options will ensure this year’s attendees can get to and from the fairway safely, on time and hassle free.