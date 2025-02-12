Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autoimmune disease therapeutics include different types of drugs such as anti-inflammatory, antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, immune suppressants, corticosteroids, beta-blockers, and others. The demand for autoimmune disease therapeutics is estimated to increase during the forecast period owing to surge in prevalence of autoimmune disease, advancement in screening & diagnosis procedures, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics. Moreover, strong presence of pipeline drugs such as tocilizumab, baricitinib, certolizumab, secukinumab, etanercept, olokizumab, abatacept, apremilast, PF-06438179, golimumab, ustekinumab, etrolizumab, tofacitinib, and others is expected to further boost the market growth.The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market was valued at $109,833 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.Segmentation Analysis of the IndustryOn the basis of indication, the market is bifurcated into rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The rheumatic disease segment held about half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, owing to prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics.Based on sale channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug store & retail pharmacy, and online store. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing about three-fifths of the total market revenue. However, the online stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference of online channels and benefits such as fewer expenses, and enhanced convenience.Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.Anti-inflammatory segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on drug-class, the anti-inflammatory segment contributed for more than half of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability, huge number of target population, and access to advanced drugs. The research also analyzes antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5185 Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.Leading market playersLeading market players analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc.,Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and UCB S.A.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

