Council Circular 25-02 Time Series Data 2023-24

Circular Details Circular No 25-02 / 12 February 2025 / A939848
Who should read this Councillors / General Managers / All council staff
Contact Performance Team / 02 4428 4100 / olg@olg.nsw.gov.au
Action required Information
What’s new or changing?

  • The Time Series data for 2023-24 has been released.

What will this mean for council?

  • Councils will be able to monitor their performance against similar or neighbouring councils.

Key points

  • For data to be useful, it is important that it is released in a timely manner.
  • Some councils have been granted an extension to lodge their financial statements, and this data has not been captured.
  • The Office of Local Government will release a completed set of data in March 2025.

Where to go for further information

Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary

Office of Local Government

