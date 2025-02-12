Council Circular 25-02 Time Series Data 2023-24

|Subject
|Time Series Data 2023-24
|Circular Details
|Circular No 25-02 / 12 February 2025 / A939848
|Who should read this
|Councillors / General Managers / All council staff
|Contact
|Performance Team / 02 4428 4100 / olg@olg.nsw.gov.au
|Action required
|Information
|PDF Version
|25-02 Time Series Data 2023-24
What’s new or changing?
- The Time Series data for 2023-24 has been released.
What will this mean for council?
- Councils will be able to monitor their performance against similar or neighbouring councils.
Key points
- For data to be useful, it is important that it is released in a timely manner.
- Some councils have been granted an extension to lodge their financial statements, and this data has not been captured.
- The Office of Local Government will release a completed set of data in March 2025.
Where to go for further information
Brett Whitworth
Deputy Secretary
Office of Local Government