Council Circular 25-02 Time Series Data 2023-24

Subject Time Series Data 2023-24 Circular Details Circular No 25-02 / 12 February 2025 / A939848 Who should read this Councillors / General Managers / All council staff Contact Performance Team / 02 4428 4100 / olg@olg.nsw.gov.au Action required Information PDF Version 25-02 Time Series Data 2023-24 What’s new or changing? The Time Series data for 2023-24 has been released. What will this mean for council? Councils will be able to monitor their performance against similar or neighbouring councils. Key points For data to be useful, it is important that it is released in a timely manner.

Some councils have been granted an extension to lodge their financial statements, and this data has not been captured.

The Office of Local Government will release a completed set of data in March 2025. Where to go for further information Brett Whitworth Deputy Secretary Office of Local Government

