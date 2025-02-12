Judge orders administration to restore frozen federal funding

A federal judge in Rhode Island yesterday ruled that the Trump administration must restore frozen federal funding amid ongoing legal proceedings about the funds. U.S. District Judge John McConnell, who issued the initial order Jan. 31 to block the funding freeze, said the administration had yet to comply with the order.

