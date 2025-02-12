White House announces tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The Trump administration yesterday announced it issued executive orders authorizing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. Importantly, both steel and aluminum are used broadly for medical devices such as surgical instruments, prosthetics, implants, crutches, wheelchairs, plates and screws, among many others.

