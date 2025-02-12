CROCS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Crocs, Inc. - CROX

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 24, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Crocs, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CROX), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 3, 2022, and October 28 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Crocs and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-crox/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 24, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Crocs and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

In February 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a footwear brand focusing on casual, comfortable, and lightweight footwear. On October 29, 2024, the Company reported its financial results for 3Q 2024, disclosing that HEYDUDE revenues fell below the Company’s expectations and that “HEYDUDE’s recent performance and the current operating environment are signaling it will take longer than we had initially planned for the business to turn the corner” due to “excess inventories in the market,” among other things.

On this news, the price of Crocs common stock declined $26.47 per share, or approximately 19.2%, from a close of $138.05 per share on October 28, 2024, to close at $111.58 per share on October 29, 2024.

The case is Carretta v. Crocs, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00096.

