ALAN DERSHOWITZ ANNOUNCED AS 2025 NEW COLLEGE OF FLORIDA COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER

Alan Dershowitz

Famed Legal Scholar to Address Graduates on Free Speech and the Rule of Law

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New College of Florida is proud to announce that Alan Dershowitz, one of the nation’s most influential legal scholars and defenders of civil liberties, will deliver the 2025 Commencement Address at Florida’s Honors College in Sarasota.Dershowitz, a constitutional lawyer, Harvard Law professor emeritus, and best-selling author, has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant legal debates of our time. His career spans more than 50 years on the Harvard Law faculty, the authorship of over 40 books on law, free speech, and constitutional rights, and decades of advocating for justice, due process, and the First Amendment.“New College is a place for bold ideas and fearless debate,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “We are thrilled to welcome Alan Dershowitz to Sarasota for our 2025 Commencement.”The New College 2025 Commencement Ceremony will be a landmark event for Sarasota, taking place on May 23, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the scenic Bayfront Lawn of the Historic Ringling Mansion College Hall.As one of Sarasota’s premier intellectual and cultural events, the New College Commencement draws students, faculty, families, and thought leaders from across Florida and beyond. The ceremony celebrates academic excellence while reinforcing New College’s commitment to free inquiry, rigorous scholarship, and the pursuit of truth.Dershowitz’s speech marks a defining moment in a year dedicated to exploring free speech and the future of American democracy. As a nationally recognized advocate for civil liberties and legal scholarship, his address will challenge graduates to engage with complex ideas and participate in shaping the nation’s future.With a growing reputation as a hub for academic and civil discourse, policy debate, and leadership development, New College continues to attract top-tier speakers and scholars, reinforcing its place among the most distinguished liberal arts institutions in the country.In addition to delivering the 2025 Commencement Address, Dershowitz will also participate in the 2025 Socratic Stage Dialogue Series, a nationally recognized platform for free speech and civil discourse at New College. As part of the series, he will speak on May 22 in a highly anticipated discussion titled: “Justice or Politics? The Weaponization of Law in Modern America.”For more information on the Socratic Stage Series, upcoming speakers, and livestream access, visit NCF.edu/SocraticStage For more details on the 2025 Commencement Ceremony, event logistics, and media access, visit: NCF.edu/Commencement Founded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

