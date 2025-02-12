CTO and Member Destinations to Take Center Stage at Routes Americas 2025

The Bahamas to Leverage Routes Americas 2025 to Strengthen Air Connectivity and Drive Tourism Growth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and its member destinations will be in the spotlight at Routes Americas 2025, the region’s leading air service development forum, scheduled for February 10-12 at Atlantis Paradise Island, The Bahamas. This critical gathering of airline, airport and tourism executives will serve as a platform to strengthen Caribbean air connectivity, explore new route opportunities, and position the region for continued tourism growth.CTO will maintain a strong presence throughout the event, hosting a dedicated booth staffed by its media team. The booth will serve as a hub for member destinations to engage with the team for interviews, meetings and discussions.The conference represents a significant milestone for The Bahamas, reinforcing the destination’s commitment to enhancing global air connectivity and fostering sustainable tourism growth. Over 900 senior industry professionals from airlines, airports and destinations will participate in Routes Americas 2025 in The Bahamas. The impact of the large number of conference delegates will be felt across multiple sectors of the local tourism industry, from transportation and accommodations to retail and tour excursions.CTO’s participation will include hosting the official luncheon on Monday, February 10, where CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, will address delegates on the organization’s vision for strengthening Caribbean airlift and tourism resilience.CTO Secretary-General Regis-Prosper will play a hands-on role in strategic meetings with airline partners, advocating for enhanced connectivity, improved intra-regional travel, and expanded international air service to Caribbean destinations.She will also moderate a Ministerial Dialogue on “Shaping the Future of Caribbean Tourism”, featuring Minister Gooding-Edghill; Valérie Damaseau, President, Saint Martin Tourist Office; Kenneth Bryan, Deputy Premier & Minister for Tourism & Ports, Cayman Islands; and Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, The Bahamas.“Strengthening air connectivity to and from the Caribbean requires a unified approach between aviation and tourism stakeholders. Routes Americas 2025 offers an invaluable platform to foster deeper collaboration, unlock new opportunities, and build strategic partnerships that will drive strengthen our aerial highways and bolster sustainable tourism growth and economic prosperity for our region,” said Regis-Prosper.With The Bahamas serving as host, Routes Americas 2025 presents an unparalleled opportunity for CTO and its member destinations to shape discussions on regional air service competitiveness, tourism expansion, and public-private partnerships. As the Caribbean continues to prioritize airlift as a catalyst for economic growth, this forum will be instrumental in fostering new airline agreements, securing increased accessibility, and positioning the region as a premier travel destination for global visitors.Immediately following Routes Americas, the CTO Board of Directors and Ministerial Council will hold their first official meetings of the year, on February 13 at Atlantis Paradise Island.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

