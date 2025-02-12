Feta Cheese Market Size, Growth Analysis And Outlook Across By 2028 | KOLIOS S.A., Dodoni S.A., SADAFCO

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global feta cheese market size was valued at $10.5 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $15.6 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $5.0 billion from 2019 to 2028.The German and French feta cheese segments are the highest growing type in the global market, owing to preference of consumers to natural food products. In addition, the European feta cheese market is quite mature and have the lowest CAGR among other regions, thus, feta cheese suppliers over there should remake their business models and find new opportunities for the growth of the market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08419 Feta cheese is obtained from sheep and goat milk. It is very nutritious and tasty. It is a useful ingredient served in a variety of dishes, toppings of sandwiches, salads & snacks, and others. The fat content present in feta cheese is low as compared to other cheese. It is manufactured in Germany and then exported to other countries. It is always included in the German diet.Increase in fast food consumption and rise in awareness among people about the health benefits of feta cheese drive the demand for cheese products. Moreover, surge in popularity of European food culture is the major factor that drives the growth of the feta cheese market. Furthermore, immigrants have the habit of carrying their culture wherever they migrate, which has a significant impact on the modern food culture.For instance, pasta and pizza are common food consumed in the western countries. With upsurge in demand for feta cheese, advancements in technologies in the cheese industry have led to rapid curing of feta cheese. Different flavors of feta cheese available in the market, improvement in quality of feta cheese, and various other enhancements are carried out to meet the demand of feta cheese across the globe.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/feta-cheese-market/purchase-options Region wise, Europe was the prominent region in 2019, garnering maximum share in the feta cheese market, owing to huge consumer base, major production area, and increase in population. SMEs operating in the region are targeting online sales channel to increase their sales. These companies are further investing in various marketing and advertising activities to increase their products awareness. In addition, surge in penetration of feta cheese among consumers is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report include are Arla Foods amba, Lactalis American Group, Inc, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Saputo Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Dodoni S.A, Kolios S.A., Mevgal, SADAFCO, and Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08419 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.