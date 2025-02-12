CS Support Elevates KC's Tourism Profile in Germany

Visit KC is an economic development organization dedicated to being the heart of the tourism industry in Kansas City, with a mission to create global passion for Kansas City. Visit KC has worked for years to increase the number of German visitors to Kansas City and sought support from the U.S. Commercial Service to identify new ways to highlight the travel destination and grow its presence among tour operators and German travel press.

Beginning September 2022 and continuing through 2023, CS Germany met with Visit KC at several trade shows both in the U.S. and in Germany to discuss USG resources for promoting German leisure travel to the United States. As part of that discussion, CS Germany offered support to Visit KC to coincide with the November 2023 Kansas City Chiefs NFL game in Frankfurt and connected Visit KC with CS Kansas City. In the weeks and months leading up that November 2023 visit, CS Germany collaborated closely with Visit KC and their German project representative to schedule appointments with tour operators considering adding Kansas City to their preferred trip itineraries and liaising regarding outreach opportunities at multiple pre-game events in Frankfurt. This support ensured Kansas City was well-positioned to capitalize on their high-visibility events in Frankfurt before and during the football game. During the trade mission, CS Germany provided a market briefing for Visit KC. The following day, CS Germany participated in an NFL-hosted dinner on November 4, which was attended by German tour operators, FTI and Argus Reisen, airline Condor, travel media Radio Frankfurt, and the Visit KC delegation.

As a result of this support, Visit KC received publicity in the German market via articles in two prominent travel publications with an earned media exposure valued at approximately $103,000.