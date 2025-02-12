Kansas Company Signs New Distributor in Gulf Markets

Superior Products International, Inc. (SPI Coatings), is located in Shawnee, Kansas, and develops, manufactures, and distributes coating/sealing products designed to provide heat insulation, fire protection, corrosion protection, and block heat signatures on structures and surfaces when properly applied. These products are used in a range of applications in the industrial, petrochemical, marine and residential/commercial sectors.

SPI Coatings came to CS Kansas City with the focus on entering new markets and expanding existing markets in the Middle East. SPI Coatings participated in a Gold Key Service in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in October 2023. Coordinated by CS Kansas City and CS Dhahran, SPI Coatings International Sales Manager, travelled to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where he met in-person with multiple companies as part of the Gold Key.