Kansas Company Signs New Distributor in Gulf Markets

Superior Products International, Inc. (SPI Coatings), is located in Shawnee, Kansas, and develops, manufactures, and distributes coating/sealing products designed to provide heat insulation, fire protection, corrosion protection, and block heat signatures on structures and surfaces when properly applied. These products are used in a range of applications in the industrial, petrochemical, marine and residential/commercial sectors. 

SPI Coatings came to CS Kansas City with the focus on entering new markets and expanding existing markets in the Middle East. SPI Coatings participated in a Gold Key Service in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in October 2023.  Coordinated by CS Kansas City and CS Dhahran, SPI Coatings International Sales Manager, travelled to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where he met in-person with multiple companies as part of the Gold Key. SPI Coatings participated in a Gold Key Service in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia in October 2023.  Coordinated by CS Kansas City and CS Dhahran, SPI Coatings International Sales Manager, travelled to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where he met in-person with multiple companies as part of the Gold Key.

“I was only able to walk away from the first two candidates because CS Mohammed Shujauddin from CS Saudi Arabia-Dhahran had prepared such an exhaustive list of blue-chip Saudi companies to choose from and the very timely legal advice. We couldn’t have done it without you and the Gold Key Program aka “the most underrated program in the US Govt.” Both the KSA and Kansas City offices have our deep thanks and appreciation, as it was a team effort.” - Arin Shahmoradian, SPI Coatings, International Sales Manager

