Berlin Barracks // Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3000619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 01/29/25 at approximately 1753 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main Street, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Gregory Haskins

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: (Transient) Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Jake Goss

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen Salsa fat-tired bicycle from Jake Goss. In the following days, the Vermont State Police conducted a search warrant at an involved residence. Following the search warrant, the Vermont State Police followed numerous leads resulting in the recovery of the stolen bicycle. The bicycle was then returned, undamaged to Mr. Goss.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

