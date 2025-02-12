Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating e.l.f. Beauty, Proficient Auto, and TransMedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF), Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAL), and TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF)

On November 20, 2024, Muddy Waters Research issued a report in which it announced that it had a short position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Muddy Waters stated that it believed that e.l.f. Beauty had “materially overstated revenue over the past three quarters,” and that it believed that in “Q2 FY24, ELF management realized its growth narrative was in trouble as its inventory built. It appears that ELF then began reporting inflated revenue and profits. Its reported inventory also appears materially inflated as a result – i.e., to account for cash that has not really come in.”

On this news, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. stock fell as much as 15% in intraday trading on November 20, 2024.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAL)

On October 16, 2024, Proficient Auto Logistics issued a report pertaining to anticipated operating and financial metrics for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The Company stated that they estimated revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $90 to $92 million, reflecting a decrease of 14 to 16% relative to the combined revenue of the third quarter of 2023.

Following this announcement, the Company's stock experienced a decline of 28.77% in the subsequent trading session.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TransMedics is the subject of a report issued by Scorpion Capital on January 10, 2025. The report claims that in “20 years of shorting, TransMedics is the most extreme and grotesque healthcare fraud we have encountered, not only for its scale, but because it is predicated on the exploitation of the most vulnerable patients – the terminally ill, desperate for an organ. The ‘lucky’ patients who receive a diseased, damaged organ rejected by reputable surgeons and centers … are oblivious to the cesspool of perverse, secret incentives that steered the organ their way.”

