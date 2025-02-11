Governor Abbott Congratulates Port Aransas As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 11 - February 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Port Aransas on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Port Aransas and the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Port Aransas captures the essence of Texas’ Gulf Coast, where miles of sandy beaches, world-class fishing, and a laid-back island atmosphere draw visitors year after year,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From paddling through scenic nature preserves to savoring fresh Gulf seafood, every experience reflects the town’s deep connection to the water. This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community celebrates Port Aransas’ dedication to creating a welcoming island destination.”

"I am proud to celebrate Port Aransas as it is recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Todd Hunter. “This achievement underscores our community's commitment to showcasing the natural beauty and warm hospitality of Texas' Gulf Coast. With its stunning beaches and unique coastal experiences, Port Aransas continues to be a vital part of our state's tourism landscape, attracting visitors from near and far.”

“On behalf of the City of Port Aransas, I am honored to acknowledge this incredible recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Mayor Wendy Moore. “This designation is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our residents, businesses, and partners who work tirelessly to make Port Aransas a welcoming and memorable destination. We are proud to share our island’s beautiful beaches, amazing fishing, rich culture, and warm hospitality with visitors from across the state and beyond. Thank you to the State of Texas for celebrating our commitment to excellence in tourism and community spirit.”

“This certification is a testament to our staff, board, city, residents, and business partners,” said Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar. “The collective work we do on a daily basis makes Port Aransas the destination that it is, and indeed we are a Tourism Friendly Texas destination!”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.