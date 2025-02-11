Governor Abbott Reappoints Jenkins As Presiding Officer Of Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, February 11 - February 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr. as the presiding officer of the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Regional Mobility Authority is a political subdivision that allows local transportation, planning, and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Williamson and Travis Counties.

Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, Jr. of Austin is president of ABC Home & Commercial Services, a company he has owned and managed since 1983. He is the former chairman and a current member of the Better Business Bureau and the Austin Chamber of Commerce, and he serves on the executive committee of the Texas Business Leadership Council. He actively participates in his community as a board member of the Texas Higher Education Foundation, United Way of Greater Austin, the Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Foundation, Alzheimer's Texas, and the American Heart Association. Additionally, he previously served as a gubernatorial appointee and chair of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Jenkins received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Texas A&M University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.