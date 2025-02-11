Governor Abbott Reappoints Brotherton, Whitehill To Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

TEXAS, February 11 - February 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Charla Brotherton and Katherine “Kit” Whitehill to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness.

Charla Brotherton of Fort Worth is owner and principal agent at Charla Brotherton Insurance Agency, LLC. She is a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Brotherton received a Bachelor of Science in Merchandising, Marketing, and Management from Texas Tech University.

Katherine “Kit” Whitehill of Coppell serves as an advisory board member for The Archer Center, The University of Texas (UT) System in Washington D.C., and as a board member for Freedoms Fund USA. Previously, she served on the Coppell Education Foundation Board of Directors and as a Family Legacy volunteer in Zambia. Additionally, she is the founder of the Coppell John D. Williams Cotillion and a founding member of the Coppell Assistance League. Whitehill received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Real Estate from UT Austin.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.