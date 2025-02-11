New York Man Indicted for Role in Estranged Husband’s Murder in Brazil

A New York man was arrested and charged in a superseding indictment unsealed today in the Southern District of New York for hiring someone to kill his estranged husband, who was murdered in Rio de Janeiro in January 2024. Sikkema made his initial court appearance on the superseding indictment today in the Southern District of New York.

According to court documents, beginning in 2023, Daniel Sikkema, 54, of New York City, offered another individual (CC-1) money in exchange for CC-1 killing Sikkema’s estranged husband, with whom Sikkema was involved in contentious divorce proceedings. The victim, who was a U.S. citizen, had amassed a multi-million-dollar estate and often traveled to Rio de Janeiro where he maintained property. In advance of the victim’s murder, Sikkema sent CC-1 money using a stolen identity and intermediaries in an effort to conceal the source of the payments.

The victim was murdered by CC-1 on Jan. 14, 2024.

Sikkema is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a murder-for-hire, one count of murder-for-hire, one count of conspiracy to murder a person in a foreign county, and one count of passport fraud. If convicted, he faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison or death. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon for the Southern District of New York, and Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy of the FBI New York Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Chelsea Schinnour of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meredith Foster and Remy Grosbard for the Southern District of New York are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.