With biggest winter storm of the season looming, California takes early, proactive steps to protect communities and harden burn scar areas  

California is monitoring storm impacts, in particular to burn scar areas that pose the threat of mudslides and debris flows. According to the National Weather Service, this storm system will bring far-reaching impacts across the state, including risks of urban flooding and burn scar impacts in Southern California, high winds and heavy snow.

State actions to protect communities include:

319,000 sandbags and 5,600 super sacks have been deployed to Southern California locations through the Department of Water Resources (DWR).

242 total CAL FIRE engines are deployed throughout the state to rapidly respond, including 109 engines CAL FIRE Southern Region and 133 engines CAL FIRE Northern Region.

Cal OES has prepositioned flood fighting and debris flow resources and more than 400 personnel in 8 counties, including Colusa, Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Glenn, Tulare, Ventura and Santa Barbara. In total the state is deploying through the Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System the following: 48 fire engines 8 dozers 5 helicopters 8 dispatchers 6 hand crews 8 swiftwater rescue teams 3 local Incident Management Teams 1 Regional Task Force 2 excavators 2 loaders 5 heavy rescue teams

Nearly 120 miles of emergency protection materials, including straw wattle, compost sock and silt fencing, have been installed through the California Conservation Corps to contain burn scar debris from entering creeks, rivers and other bodies of water.

30 watershed protection specialists have been deployed to burn scar areas.

Caltrans is placing erosion-control devices, including wattles, to limit mudflows. Caltrans is mobilizing crew members to monitor for rocks and other debris falling from burned slopes on the Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

14 geologists are deployed to study and map burn scars of the Palisades, Eaton and Kenneth fires. The California Geological Survey is using this information to determine where debris flow could occur and where to install mitigation. The department also coordinated aerial flights over the scars to gather LiDAR data to further study burn areas for possible debris flow.

70 soldiers and heavy engineering equipment through the California National Guard are deployed in the area to support debris removal efforts.

The California Department of Social Services is coordinating with local partners on shelters and warming centers to serve impacted communities.

The California Department of Public Health is supporting licensed healthcare facilities.

These early actions add on to the work the state has done in recent weeks to protect California communities and boost the state’s water supply. On January 31, the Governor signed an executive order to direct state agencies to direct additional water storage by maximizing excess water from winter storms.

Residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed about potential debris flow risks, especially during storms, and to follow guidance from local emergency officials. For resources and information specific to the Los Angeles firestorms, visit CA.gov/LAfires.

On Thursday, rainfall rates could approach 1” per hour near thunderstorms. In addition, there’s anticipated heavy mountain snow, with levels dropping to 2,000-3,000 feet across the north and down to 6,500 feet in the far south. Parts of the state will see wind gusts of 35-55 mph in Central and Southern California.

The incoming storm could bring an increased risk of power outages, flooding in small streams and low-lying areas, and debris, rocks and mudslides on roadways.

Residents are encouraged to not drive through flooded roadways, prepare in advance for power outages and reduce injury risks from falling limbs and trees by staying inside during high wind events.

Residents are urged to stay informed and listen to local authorities about actions they should take including evacuation orders or safety recommendations. In burn scar areas, officials recommend preparing for possible sudden debris flows by having a go-bag packed and knowing evacuation routes.

For more information on winter storm preparedness visit ready.ca.gov.



