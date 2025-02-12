Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (“TELUS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TIXT) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired TELUS securities from February 16, 2024, through August 1, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until March 31, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s AI Data Solutions offerings required the cannibalization of its higher-margin offerings; (2) that TELUS’ declining profitability was tied to the Company’s drive to develop AI capabilities; and (3) that TELUS’ shift toward AI put greater pressure on the Company’s margins than previously disclosed.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com

