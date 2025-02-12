Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Nebraska 

Leading ABA Provider Set to Open Newest Location in Lincoln, NE.

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, Lincoln, Nebraska, a premier provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is excited to announce the opening of its second location in Lincoln, Nebraska. As the largest ABA provider in Indiana, Lighthouse Autism Center boasts a robust network spanning across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. The new Lincoln Indian Village Autism Center, set to open its doors in early spring 2025, will significantly expand our capacity to serve the local community. This state-of-the-art center is anticipated to support up to 30 families and generate over 45 new job opportunities in the area, furthering our commitment to enhancing autism services and community impact.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. receiving an ASD diagnosis. In response to the increasing demand for specialized services, Lighthouse Autism Center remains steadfast in its mission to deliver top-tier autism therapy to communities in need. Our comprehensive services in Lincoln, Nebraska will include Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, Speech Therapy, Autism Diagnostic Testing, Virtual Parent Training, Pre-academic Learning, and much more. Lighthouse Autism Center is dedicated to providing a holistic approach that supports the diverse needs of families and empowers individuals with autism to thrive.

Nicole Smoker, Senior Director of Clinical Operations at Lighthouse Autism Center, shared, “Lighthouse Autism Center is thrilled to announce the opening of our second location in Lincoln, Nebraska. This expansion underscores our deep commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized services to the families and learners in this community. We are driven by our passion for supporting and empowering individuals with autism to reach their fullest potential. As we embark on this new chapter, we eagerly anticipate collaborating with Nebraska families and local partners to enhance autism awareness and provide the crucial support that our families deserve to lead fulfilling, independent lives.”

Lighthouse Autism Center delivers autism therapy within a dynamic, play-based environment where children are encouraged to explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language through imaginative play. At our newest center in Lincoln, Nebraska, children will benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, our groundbreaking approach to speech therapy. This innovative method integrates speech therapy seamlessly into daily activities, offering children more opportunities for speech development while they play and learn. By incorporating speech therapy into everyday programming, we accelerate progress and make learning enjoyable. Developed by a team of dual-certified BCBA/SLPs—among the few in the world—Lighthouse Fusion® enables co-treat sessions where three specialized clinicians collaborate to set goals and provide comprehensive therapy.

Founded in 2012 by the parents of a child with autism and headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse Autism Center has expanded over the past eleven years to become a leading provider of center-based ABA therapy. With centers across the Midwest, Lighthouse is dedicated to unlocking the unique and unlimited potential of each child through compassionate care and clinical excellence. For more information, visit our website at www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.

Therapy Room at LAC Therapy Room Therapy Room at Lighthouse Autism Center Diagnostic Testing Diagnostic Testing at Lighthouse Autism Center

