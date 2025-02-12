Secretary Noem Statement on Indictment of CBP Agent for Drug and Human Smuggling

WASHINGTON - Today, Secretary Kristi Noem addressed the indictment of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer accused of human smuggling and drug trafficking.

A statement from Secretary Noem is below:

“To traffic drugs and smuggle humans while wearing the badge is not only a disgusting betrayal of our patriotic Customs and Border Protection officers, but of our nation and the American people. Manuel Perez will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The CBP officer was arrested by fellow federal agents at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry on February 8.