Statement from a DHS Spokesperson on Termination of 4 FEMA Employees Who Made Payments to Luxury Hotels for Migrants

WASHINGTON--Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants. Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist.

Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people.

