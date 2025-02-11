Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSWC Crane, Purdue University

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti traveled to Indiana to visit Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division, located on Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane to speak with Sailors, civilians, and elementary school students, and then visited Purdue University for a series of engagements with university leadership, research lab professors, and midshipmen, Feb. 10.

The visit enabled CNO to see and discuss key efforts that support her Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy to include the project 33 targets to operationally integrate robotic and autonomous systems, restore critical infrastructure, and recruit and retain talent, as well as elements of the NAVPLAN’s 5+4 related to building long-term warfighting advantage.

“Our Navy is the most powerful Navy in the world, but it doesn't do anything without cutting-edge technology and the people who develop and operate it. For well over 80 years Crane, Indiana has been making a difference for the warfighter, and that was evident in everything I saw today,” said Franchetti. “You provide critical warfighting capability from readiness and modernization to the kinetic and non-kinetic effects we need to deter – and defeat – any adversary.”

At NSWC Crane, Franchetti recognized top performing Sailors and civilians, visited NSWC Crane’s Electromagnetic Warfare Center of Excellence, and received updates on the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Program, hypersonic programs, and microelectronics investments.

NSWC Crane has a STEM partnership with over 40 area schools, providing education opportunities to over 10,000 students annually, and CNO had the opportunity to engage with a group of elementary school students participating in the program.

“Being in the Navy is really fun, you can operate ships, submarines, and planes – from seabed to space, and work alongside Allies and partners to defend our nation,” Franchetti told the 4th grade students. “I joined the Navy for free college and to see the world, but I stayed for the mission and the teams we get to be a part of. With over 150 job specialties, there’s something for everyone. I hope you will think about joining our Navy team.”

At Purdue University, Franchetti met with academic leadership including Dr. Mung Chiang, Purdue University president and toured their Applied Research Institute laboratories where she learned about their research with hypersonics and reviewed their rapidly evolving additive manufacturing capabilities, toured their infrastructure and innovation laboratory, and observed simulated flight operations at Purdue’s UAS Research and Test Facility.

“I’m grateful for our research partnership and its focus on battlefield innovation,” said Franchetti. “The importance of our initiatives on advanced technology development such as hypersonics, microelectronics and energetics are critical to the future of our nation’s defense and directly contribute to my priorities of warfighting, warfighters and the foundation that supports them.”

CNO also met with Purdue University’s Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps unit, which hosts 102 midshipmen and 11 staff members, and she commended their decision to serve in America’s Warfighting Navy.

“Thank you for being part of NROTC, and for wanting to serve something greater than yourselves. You have an amazing opportunity in front of you,” Franchetti told the midshipmen. “Our Navy – Marine Corps team provides options to our Nation’s decision makers every day. From the Red Sea where we’ve been defending the free flow of commerce, protecting innocent mariners and our Allies and partners in the region – to the Indo-Pacific where we deter the PRC, your Navy is in high demand.”

For over eight decades, NSWC Crane has delivered innovative solutions and readiness to the Nation, with a focus on Electromagnetic warfare, Expeditionary warfare and Strategic Missions.