Derby Barracks / Wanted person; multiple charges

Wanted man Robert Dragon





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A5000762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Daniel Lynch, Trooper Jesse Nash, Trooper Keith Cote (VSP Williston)

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: About 12 noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations in Barton, Eden and Irasburg

VIOLATIONS: Multiple; see incident summary below

ACCUSED: Robert Dragon

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address – Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, Lamoille county areas

ACCUSED: Jessica Hunt

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

ACCUSED: Jeremy Somerset

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***Initial news release, 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is searching for a wanted man and warning the public that he should be considered dangerous following a series of law-enforcement interactions including Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in northeastern Vermont.

At about noon Tuesday, VSP Derby troopers responded to a sighting of the wanted person, Robert Dragon, who was traveling through the Barton and Irasburg areas. Dragon was witnessed operating a blue Volvo XC6 in a negligent manner hazardous to public safety. A second vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, was observed traveling with the Volvo. Shortly thereafter a trooper located Dragon parked at a residence in Barton. The trooper ordered Barton to exit the vehicle, but Dragon refused and drove away toward an assisting Morrisville Police Department officer and through an active construction zone on Burton Hill Road in a negligent manner. Dragon was not pursued and remains at large.

Responding law enforcement units then located the Toyota Camry nearby on LeBlanc Road. The Camry immediately fled but was located shortly thereafter unoccupied in a private driveway on Vermont Route 58 in Irasburg. Jessica Hunt and Jeremy Somerset were located inside a nearby shed, identified as the occupants, and were subsequently taken into custody without further incident on charges of unlawful trespass. Hunt was also found to be the subject of a “cite and release” warrant out of Lamoille County for failing to appear in court on an original charge of Accidents-Duty to Stop.

Hunt and Somerset were transported to the VSP Derby Barracks for processing and released with the following citations:

Hunt:

Arrest Warrant/Lamoille County — due to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Unlawful Trespass/Orleans County — 8:30 a.m. March 25, 2025





Somerset:

Unlawful Trespass, Negligent Operation/Orleans County — 8:30 a.m. March 25, 2025





Dragon is the subject of multiple active arrest warrants including a $500 bail failure-to-appear warrant out of Orleans County for eluding law enforcement, reckless endangerment and vehicle operation with license suspended for DUI, and a $2500 bail warrant out of Washington County for felony vehicle theft, violation of conditions of release and vehicle operation with license suspended for DUI. Dragon is now wanted by VSP Derby troopers for fresh charges of felony eluding with negligent operation and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Additional charges are possible as the investigation progresses. Dragon also is the subject of active pretrial conditions of release mandating a 24-hour curfew at a residence in Lamoille County.

The Volvo that Dragon was operating was found to have been stolen out of Eden and has not been recovered. The Toyota Camry, which was recovered, also was found to have been stolen out of Eden. These cases reference VSP-Williston case numbers 21A5000593 and 21A5000936 respectively and remain under active investigation.









Dragon is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Any sightings should be reported immediately to 911. Dragon is white, about 6 feet tall and thin. Photos of Dragon and the stolen Volvo are attached to this release.

Members of the public with information about his whereabouts should contact troopers at 802-334-8881 in the Orleans County area or 802-878-7111 in the Chittenden and Lamoille county areas. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Troopers were assisted during this incident by officers from the Newport Police Department, Morrisville Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, DMV Enforcement, and the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Division.

No additional details are available. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -