Governor Newsom issues executive order to support childcare providers impacted by LA fires

Text of the executive order is available here.

EDD helps people and businesses in California who have been affected by disasters. If you lost your job or can’t work because of this disaster, you may qualify for unemployment, disability, or Paid Family Leave benefits. For information on this disaster and to see if you qualify, visit EDD’s Disaster Unemployment Assistance website.

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available. Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.  

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • By calling 800-621-3362
  • By using the FEMA smart phone application
  • Assistance is available in over 40 languages
  • If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service

