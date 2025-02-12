Docket Number: FDA-2017-D-6821 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Veterinary Medicine Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

As part of the Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) initiative announced in August of 2002, and to help FDA be more transparent with CGMP policy, we have developed this question and answer resource on current good manufacturing practices. We intend to use this format to provide timely answers to questions about the meaning and application of CGMPs for human, animal, and biological drugs, and to share these widely. These questions and answers clarify statements of existing requirements or policy that are minor in nature, and as such, are considered Level 2 guidance. You may submit comments on this guidance at any time. Submit comments to Docket No. FDA-2017-D-6821 (see the instructions for submitting comments in the docket). This resource is being cosponsored by CDER, CVM, CBER, and ORA. The Q&As generally clarify the existing CGMP regulations for finished pharmaceuticals: 21 CFR part 211

Questions and Answers on Specific Topics:

This guidance represents the current thinking of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) on this topic. It does not establish any rights for any person and is not binding on FDA or the public. You can use an alternative approach if it satisfies the requirements of the applicable statutes and regulations. To discuss an alternative approach, contact CDER.

In general, FDA’s guidance documents do not establish legally enforceable responsibilities. Instead, guidances describe the Agency’s current thinking on a topic and should be viewed only as recommendations, unless specific regulatory or statutory requirements are cited. The use of the word should in Agency guidances means that something is suggested or recommended, but not required.

Contact for Further Information:

CDER-OPQ-Inquiries@fda.hhs.gov

