S. 246, Interstate Transport Act of 2025

S. 246 would allow people to transport a knife between state and local jurisdictions where it is legal to possess and carry such a knife under certain conditions. That authority would not apply to people who are otherwise prohibited from possessing, transporting, shipping, or receiving knives under federal law. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no effect on federal spending because it would not change any federal laws related to possessing or transporting knives.

S. 246 would impose an intergovernmental mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) by preempting certain state and local laws related to the possession and transportation of knives. The bill would allow people to transport knives through states that prohibit them so long as the knife is secured or if it is a safety blade designed for cutting seatbelts. CBO estimates the costs for state and local governments to comply with the mandate would not exceed the intergovernmental threshold established in UMRA ($103 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

S. 246 contains no private-sector mandates as defined in UMRA.

