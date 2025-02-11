In Altadena, Governor Newsom joins federal and state leaders to launch new phase of firestorm debris removal
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, in partnership with six locally affected jurisdictions, has worked around the clock to collect Right-of-Entry (ROE) forms from residents, develop haul routes, and coordinate safe transport of fire ash and debris.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is rapidly completing the removal of household hazardous materials at record speed, clearing the way for this next phase of cleanup.
Last month, Governor Newsom announced that FEMA, working with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), had tasked the EPA with safely removing and disposing of hazardous materials from homes and structures impacted by the fires. This crucial first step — one of the most complex phases of wildfire cleanup — paved the way for the structural debris removal now underway.
As these operations continue, residents should anticipate an increased presence of debris removal teams in their communities and plan accordingly. The agencies involved appreciate the public’s support and patience as crews work to eliminate health and safety risks from impacted properties.
