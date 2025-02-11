Heinrich, Lee Announce Subcommittee Assignments for 119th Congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D- N.M.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced the subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress. The subcommittee assignments were unanimously approved following deliberation during this morning’s business meeting.

“On this Committee, we will tackle key issues to bring energy costs down, create high-quality jobs, safeguard America’s public lands, and slow the effects of climate change,” said Ranking Member Heinrich. “The work we do here impacts the lives of every American and we must deliver for them. I look forward to working with Democratic and Republican leaders and members of each subcommittee on these important issues.”

“The subcommittee assignments announced today will help this committee deliver collaborative and innovative solutions to our nation’s most pressing issues. I look forward to working with Ranking Member Heinrich and our subcommittee leaders to move thorough and in-depth policies to better American communities,” said Chairman Lee.

Subcommittee assignments are below:

SUBCOMMITTEE ON ENERGY

Dave McCormick, Chair

John Barrasso

James Risch

Tom Cotton

Jim Justice

Bill Cassidy

Cindy Hyde-Smith

John Hoeven

Ruben Gallego, Ranking Member

Ron Wyden

Mazie K. Hirono

Angus S. King, Jr.

Catherine Cortez Masto

John W. Hickenlooper

Alex Padilla

SUBCOMMITTEE ON NATIONAL PARKS

Steve Daines, Chair

John Barrasso

Bill Cassidy

Lisa Murkowski

Angus S. King, Jr., Ranking Member

Mazie K. Hirono

Ruben Gallego

SUBCOMMITTEE ON PUBLIC LANDS, FORESTS, AND MINING

John Barrasso, Chair

James Risch

Steve Daines

Tom Cotton

Jim Justice

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Lisa Murkowski

Catherine Cortez Masto, Ranking Member

Ron Wyden

Mazie K. Hirono

Angus S. King, Jr.

John W. Hickenlooper

Alex Padilla

SUBCOMMITTEE ON WATER AND POWER

John Hoeven, Chair

James Risch

Steve Daines

Dave McCormick

Jim Justice

Bill Cassidy

Ron Wyden, Ranking Member

Catherine Cortez Masto

John W. Hickenlooper

Alex Padilla

Ruben Gallego