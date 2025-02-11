Heinrich, Lee Announce Subcommittee Assignments for 119th Congress
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D- N.M.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced the subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress. The subcommittee assignments were unanimously approved following deliberation during this morning’s business meeting.
“On this Committee, we will tackle key issues to bring energy costs down, create high-quality jobs, safeguard America’s public lands, and slow the effects of climate change,” said Ranking Member Heinrich. “The work we do here impacts the lives of every American and we must deliver for them. I look forward to working with Democratic and Republican leaders and members of each subcommittee on these important issues.”
“The subcommittee assignments announced today will help this committee deliver collaborative and innovative solutions to our nation’s most pressing issues. I look forward to working with Ranking Member Heinrich and our subcommittee leaders to move thorough and in-depth policies to better American communities,” said Chairman Lee.
Subcommittee assignments are below:
SUBCOMMITTEE ON ENERGY
Dave McCormick, Chair
John Barrasso
James Risch
Tom Cotton
Jim Justice
Bill Cassidy
Cindy Hyde-Smith
John Hoeven
Ruben Gallego, Ranking Member
Ron Wyden
Mazie K. Hirono
Angus S. King, Jr.
Catherine Cortez Masto
John W. Hickenlooper
Alex Padilla
SUBCOMMITTEE ON NATIONAL PARKS
Steve Daines, Chair
John Barrasso
Bill Cassidy
Lisa Murkowski
Angus S. King, Jr., Ranking Member
Mazie K. Hirono
Ruben Gallego
SUBCOMMITTEE ON PUBLIC LANDS, FORESTS, AND MINING
John Barrasso, Chair
James Risch
Steve Daines
Tom Cotton
Jim Justice
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Lisa Murkowski
Catherine Cortez Masto, Ranking Member
Ron Wyden
Mazie K. Hirono
Angus S. King, Jr.
John W. Hickenlooper
Alex Padilla
SUBCOMMITTEE ON WATER AND POWER
John Hoeven, Chair
James Risch
Steve Daines
Dave McCormick
Jim Justice
Bill Cassidy
Ron Wyden, Ranking Member
Catherine Cortez Masto
John W. Hickenlooper
Alex Padilla
Ruben Gallego
