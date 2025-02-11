Governor Katie Hobbs and Representative Nancy Gutierrez Release Statements on Bill to Protect Services for Arizonans with Developmental Disabilities

Introduction Comes After Republicans Signal “Hurt” for Arizonans with Developmental Disabilities

Phoenix, AZ – Yesterday, Representative Nancy Gutierrez introduced legislation to protect the families that access critical medical care and services through the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD), in line with the Governor’s executive budget proposal. The introduction of the bill comes after Republican House Appropriations Chair Rep. Livingston signaled “hurt” to come for DDD members and the providers who care for them as he endorsed slashing critical services.

“Extremist legislators are weaponizing a routine part of budgeting to force ‘hurt’ for Arizonans with developmental disabilities and their caregivers,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “They’re fighting to slash a program that provides essential services for Arizonans, helping them engage in their communities and achieve their dreams. Meanwhile, they refuse to bring accountability and transparency to their favorite billion dollar ESA entitlement program, using taxpayer dollars to fund grand pianos in multimillion dollar homes, ski resort passes, and luxury car driving lessons. It’s about time our lawmakers stopped subsidizing private school for the richest one percent and took action to protect Arizonans with disabilities.”

“I am honored to submit this bill that will ensure that families with developmentally disabled children and those with long-term care needs have the funding that they need for their care,” said Assistant Democratic Leader Nancy Gutierrez. “These families have higher costs for care than most. Every vulnerable family member has complex needs that meet the burden of institutionalization. These funds provide an alternative—therapies, medical interventions, and vital home and community support. Republicans talking about cutting this funding by 25 percent is not a viable solution. People with disabilities cannot reduce their needs by 25 percent. I don’t recall ever hearing Republicans balk at the cost of their ESA voucher program, even when the costs have skyrocketed to almost $1 billion. I fully support the parents and caregivers and their efforts to sacrifice their own careers or education to be able to take care of the family members. Supporting these folks is crucially important and we must ensure this funding.”

Representative Livingston signaled “hurt” for the people who give and receive care through DDD by opposing a standard supplemental funding proposal to ensure the program can meet the increasing needs and number of members. In the FY24 budget, Livingston supported a supplemental that included a $274.8 million cost overrun for ESA entitlements. In FY25, the ESA entitlement program had cost overruns of $113 million, which Livingston supported funding. Representative Livingston refused to speak out about cost overruns in the ESA entitlement program for the previous two years.

DDD provides care to Arizonans of all ages who have been diagnosed with autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, a cognitive or intellectual disability, or Down syndrome, and to children under the age of six who are at risk of having a developmental disability. Each year, more than 50,000 Arizonans are served by DDD, receiving critical support for things like case management, medical and therapeutic care, in-home treatments and services, and other needs. DDD services are specialized and assessed on a person-by-person basis to ensure each individual gets the care and services needed to achieve their goals.

Read HB 2816 appropriations; DES; developmental disabilities program here.

