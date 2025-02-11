Anaptys to Announce Top-line Data from Phase 2b Trial of Rosnilimab, a PD-1 Depleter and Agonist, in Rheumatoid Arthritis on Feb. 12, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, will host an investor call and live webcast to review top-line data from the global Phase 2b RENOIR clinical trial of investigational rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist of PD-1+ T cells, for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Anaptys website at: https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. The data will be provided in a morning press release and presented during the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Other antibodies in its portfolio include ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, entering a Phase 1 trial. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.



Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Executive Director, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

investors@anaptysbio.com

