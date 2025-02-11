State Senate Moves to Make Higher Education More Affordable, Expand Tuition Assistance, and Increase Transparency for Students

Increases the maximum time limits for TAP awards: This legislation, S.3779, sponsored by Senator Andrew Gounardes, increases the maximum time limit for Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) awards from four to six years.

Expands TAP awards to students experiencing homelessness: This legislation, S.27, sponsored by Senator Robert Jackson, expands Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) eligibility to make it available for students experiencing homelessness.

Informing students about their tuition liability: This legislation, S.78, sponsored by Senator John Liu, would require colleges, universities, professional, proprietary and graduate schools to provide written notice to all students of the institution’s tuition liability policies.

Establishes graduate degree level TAP awards: This legislation, S.3810, sponsored by Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, extends Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) benefits to graduate students who need financial aid during their time at SUNY or CUNY.

Establishes a time frame for the HESC to determine financial aid eligibility: This legislation, S.3738, sponsored by Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, would require The Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) to make financial aid determinations within 60 days of receiving a student’s completed financial aid application.