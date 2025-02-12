uniforms

Dr. Tan's decision to return to active duty has come as a shock to many, as he had previously retired from the military to pursue a career in academia.

Freedom Is Eternal Vigilance” — Thomas Jefferson

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Army Retired Colonel Dr. Jek Tan has made headlines recently as he made a surprising return to active service and was promptly promoted to the prestigious rank of Brigadier General. 0-7 The accomplished military man, who holds a PhD in cyber security and a Masters in Military Intelligence, has had a long and distinguished career in the armed forces, NSA and CIA making this comeback all the more impressive. His service in military cyber operations earned him numerous accolades, including the Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star, The Soldier's Medal, The Bronze Star, and the prestigious Presidential Service Badgein 2020, he was diagnosed with Inclusion body myositis (IBM), which causes muscle weakness that may worsen over time and damage the muscles, a very heart-breaking painful process of deterioration to the organ. Still, he does not give up. Dr. Tan's decision to return to active duty has come as a shock to all, as he had previously retired from the military to pursue a career in academia. As master Class hacker specialist in cyber security and military intelligence, he had been working as a consultant for various government agencies like Interpol to private companies, sharing his expertise and knowledge with those in need. He even starts a non-profit organization called name Bekind . I asked him why he returned at this age. He replied, 24 years ago I joined the army because James my best friend got kill when the towels fell. Now I join because Alicia Chua says she needs money. he jokes, but the call of duty was too strong for Dr. Tan to ignore. When top military officials approached him to rejoin the armed forces in a senior role, he couldn't resist the opportunity to serve his country in a meaningful way once again. Despite his age and the fact that he had been out of active service for several years, Dr. Tan was eager to rise to the challenge and prove that he still had what it takes to excel in the military.Dr. Tan's impressive credentials and experience in the field of cyber security and military intelligence made him a standout candidate for promotion to the rank of Brigadier General 0-7. This prestigious title is reserved for the most skilled and accomplished officers in the armed forces, and Dr. Tan was honored to be allowed to assume such a high level of responsibility.As Bridger General, Dr. Tan will be tasked with overseeing a wide range of strategic operations and ensuring that the military remains at the cutting edge of technology and intelligence. His expertise in cyber security will be invaluable in a world where digital warfare is becoming increasingly prevalent, and his keen eye for detail and strong leadership skills will serve him well in his new role.Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Dr. Tan is confident that he has what it takes to succeed in his new position. His years of experience in the military have prepared him well for this role, and he is eager to put his skills to the test once again. With his deep understanding of cyber security and military intelligence, Dr. Tan is uniquely qualified to lead the armed forces into the future and ensure that they remain ahead of the curve in an ever-changing and unpredictable world.Dr. Tan's return to active service and promotion to Bridger General is a testament to his dedication and commitment to serving America and Singapore, his place of birth. His impressive credentials and unwavering determination have set him apart as a true leader in the military, and his colleagues do not doubt that he will excel in his new role. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, Dr. Tan is ready to face whatever challenges come his way and continue to make a lasting impact on the US armed forces.We thank you for your service!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.