ShangHai Taste Team, Led by James Beard-Nominated Chef Jimmy Li, to Launch ‘STREET’ at Legacy Hall in Plano

Guo Tie - a specialty at STREET

ShangHai Taste Team, Led by James Beard-Nominated Chef Jimmy Li, Debuts "STREET" at Legacy Hall—Plano’s Premier Dining & Entertainment Destination

It's a huge honor to open STREET at Legacy Hall, Plano’s top entertainment venue," says Chef Jimmy Li. "I am honored to share my culinary journey with this vibrant community in such a special place.” — Chef Jimmy Li

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The powerhouse team behind the acclaimed ShangHai Taste is set to redefine Chinese street food with their newest concept: STREET by Chef Jimmy Li. Launching at Legacy Hall , the crown jewel of Plano’s dining and entertainment scene, STREET will introduce a bold, elevated take on authentic street food from across China.At the helm is James Beard-nominated Chef Jimmy Li, whose culinary mastery at ShangHai Taste has drawn national attention. With STREET, Chef Li takes his expertise beyond Shanghainese cuisine to spotlight the vibrant and diverse flavors of China’s bustling street markets—crafted with premium ingredients and refined techniques.Among the standout dishes is Guo Tie , hailed as the godfather of potstickers and a street food icon. Chef Li’s rendition promises to be a must-try, blending tradition with a signature twist."Legacy Hall is the ultimate setting for STREET by Chef Jimmy Li," says Joe Muscaglione, STREET co-creator. "While ShangHai Taste has made its name serving high-quality Shanghainese street food, STREET will take that same elevated approach and apply it to iconic dishes from across China. We’re bringing bold flavors, premium ingredients, and Chef Li’s signature artistry to create an exciting new dining destination that transports guests straight to the bustling food markets of China."STREET by Chef Jimmy Li is slated to open at Legacy Hall on April 8 at 11 AM. Stay tuned for more details on the full menu and grand opening celebrations.About STREET by Chef Jimmy LiSTREET by Chef Jimmy Li is a bold new culinary concept that reimagines Chinese street food with an elevated touch. Led by James Beard-nominated Chef Jimmy Li, STREET brings the rich flavors of China’s bustling food markets to Legacy Hall, offering an exciting and authentic dining experience with premium ingredients and masterful techniques.About Chef Jimmy LiA James Beard-nominated trailblazer, Chef Jimmy Li is celebrated for pushing the boundaries of Chinese cuisine while staying true to its rich traditions. His dedication to authenticity and innovation continues to shape the future of Chinese dining in America.About Legacy HallAs Plano’s premier food hall and entertainment destination, Legacy Hall offers an unparalleled culinary experience with a curated mix of top-tier food concepts, live entertainment, and a dynamic social atmosphere.

Chef Jimmy Li

