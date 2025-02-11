Texas Clear Lanes marks 10 years of improving traffic across the state

Feb. 11, 2025

AUSTIN – A lot has changed over the past 10 years in Texas including the addition of five million people to the state. But even with more drivers on the road, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) projects are helping to reduce traffic delays in both urban and rural areas.

The Texas Clear Lanes initiative has helped improve congestion since it started in 2015 at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott. In fact, total hours of delay for a given commuter is down 15% in the last 10 years. That’s despite 17% more vehicle miles traveled according to the Texas Transportation Institute (TTI).

“We took the charge from Gov. Greg Abbott 10 years ago and turned it into a major program that provides congestion relief where it’s needed most,” Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. said. “Not only are we easing commutes in larger cities, but we’re also helping rural areas, and improving Texans’ quality of life no matter where you live.”

Under Texas Clear Lanes and with input from metropolitan planning organizations, TxDOT prioritizes non-tolled projects that will bring congestion relief. Since 2015, the program has grown to $80 billion including projects that are complete, under construction or planned for construction.

Some completed Texas Clear Lanes projects have reduced traffic congestion on road segments listed on the Top 100 Congested Road Segments. One section of US 281 in San Antonio that was ranked number 44 on the list fell to a ranking of 2084, indicating TxDOT’s project helped to significantly reduce delays. Other projects across the state showed similar results, including I-35E in Dallas, Loop 820 in Fort Worth and US 290 in Houston.

The benefits of Texas Clear Lanes extend far beyond metro areas. As TxDOT works to ease congestion across the state, the entire transportation system sees benefits. In fact, Texas drivers statewide saved more than $2.2 billion in commuter costs.

As more people move to Texas, TxDOT and its Texas Clear Lanes initiative will help keep traffic moving safely and efficiently.

The table below highlights changes in traffic demand and delays across key regions comparing 2013 to 2023 conditions, illustrating the impact of these improvements on traffic flow and commuter costs.