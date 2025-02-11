$16.2 Million in DHCD Funding to Support Small Businesses and Community Revitalization in Every Maryland County

On July 9, Governor Wes Moore announced that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development awarded more than $16.2 million to assist small businesses and support local revitalization projects and activities. Grants from the Business Boost Microgrant Program, the Main Street Improvement Grant, and Project Restore 2.0 will provide funds to 121 businesses, local governments, and place-based economic development organizations to spur community revitalization by attracting, retaining, and expanding small businesses, as well as through the promotion of local, cultural attractions and events.

“Community growth and business growth are inextricably linked. When we invest in our small businesses, we invest in the neighborhoods they serve and the Marylanders they employ,” said Gov. Moore. “Today, we take an important step toward building a more competitive economy and a more vibrant state.”

Read the below press releases for more information about projects across the state.