Anterix Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix’s website at https://investors.anterix.com/Q32025.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Tom Kuhn appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board following the retirement of Morgan O’Brien
  • Industry engagement initiative announced in February 2025 to accelerate private wireless broadband opportunity
  • Strategic review process initiated in February 2025 after receiving inbound interest in the Company
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $28.8 million as of December 31, 2024
  • Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with $1.0 million received from Ameren Corporation in October 2024 and $34.0 million received from Oncor Electric Delivery Company in January 2025
  • Projected operating expenses run rate reduction of approximately 20% planned for fiscal 2026
  • Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2024, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $28.8 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.6 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $4.4 million and approximately $229.6 million remains under the current share repurchase program as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday February 12, 2025. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to execute on its industry engagement initiatives; (v) the timing and outcome of Anterix’s strategic review process; (vi) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (vii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

 
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,797     $ 60,578  
Spectrum receivable   8,147       8,521  
Escrow deposits   198        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,139       3,912  
Total current assets   40,281       73,011  
Escrow deposits   7,433       7,546  
Property and equipment, net   1,579       2,062  
Right of use assets, net   4,717       4,432  
Intangible assets   246,215       216,743  
Deferred broadband costs   25,976       19,772  
Other assets   478       1,328  
Total assets $ 326,679     $ 324,894  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 9,009     $ 8,631  
Accrued severance and other related charges   2,290        
Operating lease liabilities   1,745       1,850  
Contingent liability   5,397       1,000  
Deferred revenue   5,962       6,470  
Total current liabilities   24,403       17,951  
Operating lease liabilities   3,609       3,446  
Contingent liability   22,033       15,000  
Deferred revenue   120,099       115,742  
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets   4,911       4,911  
Deferred income tax   6,736       6,281  
Other liabilities   143       531  
Total liabilities   181,934       163,862  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,586,786 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   543,939       533,203  
Accumulated deficit   (399,196 )     (372,173 )
Total stockholders’ equity   144,745       161,032  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 326,679     $ 324,894  


 
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three months ended December 31,   Nine months ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Spectrum revenue $ 1,566     $ 1,271     $ 4,642     $ 2,931  
Operating expenses              
General and administrative   9,203       11,252       33,451       34,830  
Sales and support   1,309       1,380       4,516       3,965  
Product development   1,120       1,238       4,646       3,454  
Severance and other related charges   3,513             3,513        
Depreciation and amortization   142       198       472       653  
Operating expenses   15,287       14,068       46,598       42,902  
Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net   (20,753 )     (13,737 )     (20,846 )     (33,035 )
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net         (32 )           (7,364 )
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net         3             39  
Gain (loss) from operations   7,032       969       (21,110 )     389  
Interest income   434       666       1,713       1,448  
Other income   10       31       35       189  
Income (loss) before income taxes   7,476       1,666       (19,362 )     2,026  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (234 )     1,338       1,218       1,743  
Net income (loss) $ 7,710     $ 328     $ (20,580 )   $ 283  
Net income (loss) per common share basic $ 0.41     $ 0.02     $ (1.11 )   $ 0.02  
Net income (loss) per common share diluted $ 0.41     $ 0.02     $ (1.11 )   $ 0.01  
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share   18,609,736       18,704,400       18,557,453       18,858,472  
Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share   18,783,445       18,916,246       18,557,453       19,082,867  


 
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
  Three months ended December 31,   Nine months ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net income (loss) $ 7,710     $ 328     $ (20,580 )   $ 283  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities              
Depreciation and amortization   142       198       472       653  
Stock compensation expense   2,865       3,921       10,619       12,024  
Deferred income taxes   (934 )     519       455       892  
Right of use assets   394       (1,803 )     1,226       (1,258 )
Gain on disposal of intangible assets, net   (20,753 )     (13,737 )     (20,846 )     (33,035 )
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net         (32 )           (7,364 )
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net         3             39  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities              
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (260 )     (466 )     1,265       322  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,920       1,214       383       1,588  
Accrued severance and other related charges   2,290             2,290        
Due to related parties                     (533 )
Operating lease liabilities   (421 )     1,700       (1,453 )     941  
Contingent liability         15,000       10,000       15,000  
Deferred revenue   (566 )     26,795       3,849       46,301  
Other liabilities   (86 )           (388 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (7,699 )     33,640       (12,708 )     35,853  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps   (1,717 )     (4,732 )     (12,621 )     (14,809 )
Proceeds from sale of spectrum         249             25,427  
Purchases of equipment         (55 )     (41 )     (267 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (1,717 )     (4,538 )     (12,662 )     10,351  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from stock option exercises               1,960       7  
Repurchases of common stock   (4,416 )     (7,971 )     (6,443 )     (18,706 )
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock   (477 )     (115 )     (1,843 )     (1,137 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,893 )     (8,086 )     (6,326 )     (19,836 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (14,309 )     21,016       (31,696 )     26,368  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH              
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period   50,737       48,534       68,124       43,182  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 36,428     $ 69,550     $ 36,428     $ 69,550  


 
Three months ended December 31,		   Nine months ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION              
Cash paid during the period:              
Taxes paid, including excise tax $ 173     $     $ 1,058     $ 1  
Operating leases paid $ 533     $ 580     $ 1,732     $ 1,732  
Non-cash investing activity:              
Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses $     $ 48     $ 47     $ 616  
Narrowband spectrum licenses received in connection with the LCRA Agreement $ 1,430     $     $ 1,430     $  
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets $     $ 22     $     $ 4,911  
Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets $     $ 409     $     $ 19,249  
Right of use assets new leases $     $ 333     $ 290     $ 439  
Right of use assets modifications and renewals $ 124     $ 1,830     $ 1,221     $ 1,885  



The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   March 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 28,797   $ 43,129   $ 60,578
Escrow deposits     7,631     7,608     7,546
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 36,428   $ 50,737   $ 68,124
             
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 62,033   $ 48,534   $ 43,182
Escrow deposits     7,517        
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 69,550   $ 48,534   $ 43,182


 
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
 
  Three months ended December 31,   Nine months ended December 31,
    2024     2023     2024     2023
Number of shares repurchased and retired   132     230     195     563
Average price paid per share* $ 33.59   $ 34.77   $ 32.83   $ 33.62
Total cost to repurchase $ 4,416   $ 7,971   $ 6,443   $ 18,706

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of December 31, 2024, $229.6 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.


