Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,806 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Calls for Bipartisan Passage of Supplemental Budget

MAINE, February 11 - Back to current news.

February 11, 2025

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the Legislature's consideration of the supplemental budget:

"Despite operating under the illusion that they worked in 'good faith' on the supplemental budget, Republicans reneged on their part of the unanimous, bipartisan approval given by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee last week. If they continue their opposition and do not support enactment of the supplemental budget, Republicans will force the Maine Department of Health and Human Services into the extraordinary position of having to cap payments to health care providers. I want to be clear: there is absolutely no need to obstruct a 2/3 passage of this bill. It will only hurt Maine people. Republicans would be wise to support passage of the supplemental budget now and ensure that Maine health care providers receive the payments they need in a timely way. Once the supplemental is done, I will join them in vigorously pushing for much-needed reforms to General Assistance -- something that I agree needs to happen -- during negotiations on the biennial budget."

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice to providers yesterday that if a bill is not enacted as an emergency measure, the Department will need to temporarily cap certain payments to providers starting in March until the Department receives sufficient funding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Mills Calls for Bipartisan Passage of Supplemental Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more