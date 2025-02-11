MAINE, February 11 - Back to current news.

DACF and MDIFW News -- Maine Health Officials Urge Precautions For Public as Avian Influenza Is Confirmed in Maine

February 11, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, ME - With the recent confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in multiple wild birds in York and Cumberland Counties, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) are urging people to take precautions to limit the spread of HPAI and protect wild and domestic birds.

MAINE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, CONSERVATION AND FORESTRY

For More Information, Please Contact:

Jim Britt, Communications Director, jim.britt@maine.gov

MAINE DEPARTMENT OF INLAND FISHERIES & WILDLIFE

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mark Latti, MDIFW Communications Director, 207-592-1339, mark.latti@maine.gov

AUGUSTA, ME - With the recent confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in multiple wild birds in York and Cumberland Counties, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC), the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) are urging people to take precautions to limit the spread of HPAI and protect wild and domestic birds.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through direct contact with infected poultry, wild birds, contaminated equipment, and even on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. If contracted by a bird, the virus is known to cause decreased appetite, reduced egg production, or death. While no cases have been detected in Maine's domestic flocks since March 2024, recent detections in wild birds signal that the virus remains present. At this time, the Maine CDC considers the human health risk to the general public from avian influenza viruses to be low.

Recent HPAI Activity

MDIFW has confirmed HPAI in four Canada geese, two red-tailed hawks, and a great horned owl in recent weeks. The birds were collected in the towns of Kennebunk, Kittery, Ogunquit, South Berwick, South Portland, and York. Additionally, four New England states reported HPAI cases in domesticated poultry in recent weeks. Avian flu viruses normally spread among wild water birds, like ducks and geese. These viruses can spread quickly to domestic poultry, like chickens, ducks, geese, and guinea hens. In response, officials raised the risk level and are strongly encouraging all flock owners to implement strict protective measures.

For more information on Avian Influenza, please visit: maine.gov/ifw/fish-wildlife/wildlife/living-with-wildlife/diseases/avian-influenza.html.

Protecting Flocks

As wild birds migrate, the DACF is urging commercial and backyard flock owners to maintain strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

To reduce the risk of HPAI transmission, bird owners should practice key biosecurity steps:

Limit contact between domestic and wild birds by keeping birds indoors or in fully enclosed outdoor spaces.

by keeping birds indoors or in fully enclosed outdoor spaces. Practice strict biosecurity measures , including washing hands before and after handling birds, wearing clean clothing, and sanitizing boots and equipment between coops.

, including washing hands before and after handling birds, wearing clean clothing, and sanitizing boots and equipment between coops. Prevent equipment sharing and disinfect tools and supplies between uses.

and disinfect tools and supplies between uses. Provide clean drinking water from municipal or well sources-avoid surface water that could be contaminated.

from municipal or well sources-avoid surface water that could be contaminated. Store feed securely to prevent contact with wild birds or rodents.

to prevent contact with wild birds or rodents. Minimize farm visits and avoid places where birds congregate.

and avoid places where birds congregate. Monitor flocks for illness and report any unusual signs of disease.

Signs of HPAI in Birds

Sudden death with no prior symptoms

Decreased energy and appetite

Drop in egg production or misshapen eggs

Swelling and discoloration of the head, comb, wattles, and legs

Nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, or diarrhea

Incoordination or neurological symptoms

Reporting Sick or Dead Birds

The MDIFW is receiving reports of dead wild birds. Not all of these birds are likely to have HPAI .

. If you have a report of a dead or wild bird, you can report it to MDIFW at (207) 287-8000 or after hours at (800) 452-4664 .

. You can also report a dead wild bird online on the MDIFW reporting form for wildlife disease.

Reporting these incidents is supportive of our statewide surveillance efforts and we are particularly concerned with reports of three or more dead birds in a localized area .

. MDIFW recommends avoiding contact with sick and dead wild birds. However, if a dead bird is found it can be removed. If removed, we are encouraging the use of masks and gloves when doing so. The dead bird should be buried or can be bagged and placed into the trash. Wash hands with soap and water (or use sanitizer if unable to wash hands) after handling.

If you find a sick or injured animal, please contact a wildlife rehabilitator. You can find a list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators in Maine at this link, then opening the "I found injured wildlife" section.

For more information on commonly encountered wildlife diseases, please visit Wildlife Diseases.

More information on HPAI can be found on MDIFW's website, USDAs website, or CDCs website.

Domestic poultry: Report sick birds or unusual deaths to USDA at 1-866-536-7593.

Public Health and Food Safety

People with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals, or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at greater risk of infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) considers avian flu viruses to have the potential to cause severe disease in infected humans and recommends the following:

Avoid exposure to sick or dead animals . If you are unable to avoid exposure to sick or dead animals.

. If you are unable to avoid exposure to sick or dead animals. Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling or in close contact with sick or dead animals including poultry, wild birds, backyard bird flocks, or other animals that may have come into contact with HPAI infected animals or animal feces.

when handling or in close contact with sick or dead animals including poultry, wild birds, backyard bird flocks, or other animals that may have come into contact with HPAI infected animals or animal feces. Cook poultry, eggs, and beef to a safe internal temperature to kill bacteria and viruses. Refer to the U.S. CDC's safer foods table for a complete list of safe internal temperatures. Choosing pasteurized milk and products made with pasteurized milk is the best way to keep you and your family safe as pasteurization kills bacteria and viruses, like avian influenza A viruses, in milk.

to kill bacteria and viruses. Refer to the U.S. CDC's safer foods table for a complete list of safe internal temperatures. Choosing pasteurized milk and products made with pasteurized milk is the best way to keep you and your family safe as pasteurization kills bacteria and viruses, like avian influenza A viruses, in milk. If exposed, monitor for symptoms. For anyone who may have been exposed to HPAI virus-infected birds or animals, even if using PPE, monitor for new respiratory illness symptoms, and/or conjunctivitis beginning after the first exposure and for 10 days after the last exposure.

For the latest updates on HPAI in Maine, biosecurity resources, and frequently asked questions, visit: maine.gov/dacf/hpai.