FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 17, 2025

Meteorologists are predicting winter weather that will bring freezing temperatures to much of Louisiana next week. In addition to frigid temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, some parts of the state could experience snow on Tuesday.

“I encourage policyholders to Be Insurance Ready for the winter weather by reviewing your policy, discussing potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent and keeping your policy information handy in case you need to file a claim,” said Commissioner Tim Temple.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) offers these tips to help policyholders Be Insurance Ready before the wintery weather arrives:

Homeowners

If your home is damaged due to extreme winter weather, such as water damage from a burst pipe or fire damage from a faulty heater:

Contact your insurer first to file a claim. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready, and make sure your insurance company knows how to contact you.

Take photos of the damage before cleaning up, and don’t throw away damaged items. You have an obligation to mitigate further damage by making temporary repairs. Keep your receipts for these expenses.

Auto

If your vehicle is damaged due to extreme winter weather:

Contact your insurer first to file a claim. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready, and make sure your insurance company knows how to contact you.

Damage caused to your vehicle from fallen icicles and frozen tree limbs should be covered by a comprehensive auto policy.

Be Insurance Ready for winter weather and stay safe. If you have questions about an insurance policy or have issues with an insurance claim, contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting https://www.ldi.la.gov/.