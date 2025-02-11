Ninepoint 2023 Flow-Through Limited Partnership and Ninepoint 2023 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announce Completion of Rollover Transaction

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint 2023 Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “2023 Partnership”) and Ninepoint 2023 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “2023-II Partnership”, and together with the 2023 Partnership, the “Partnerships” and each a “Partnership”), announced today that the Partnerships had completed the tax-deferred transfer of the assets (the “Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction”) into Ninepoint Resource Fund Class (the “Resource Class”) of Ninepoint Corporate Fund Inc., as discussed in the Partnerships’ press release of November 29, 2024.

Rollover of the 2023 Partnership

2,198,945 Series A shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $6.532098 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class A unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $13.346805 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class A units will receive 2.043263 Resource Class Series A shares for each Partnership Class A unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class A unit was $12.203250 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series A share was $5.972432 per share.

542,384 Series F shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $6.754320 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class F unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $13.969593 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class F units will receive 2.068245 Resource Class Series F shares for each Partnership Class F unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class F unit was $13.149000 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series F share was $6.357564 per share.

Rollover of the 2023-II Partnership

1,640,398 Series A shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $6.532098 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class A unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $17.343500 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class A units will receive 2.655118 Resource Class Series A shares for each Partnership Class A unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class A unit was $12.361822 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series A share was $4.655847 per share.

520,050 Series F shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $6.754320 per share. The final net asset value per Partnership Class F unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $18.009390 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Partnership Class F units will receive 2.666351 Resource Class Series F shares for each Partnership Class F unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Partnership Class F unit was $13.212400 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series F share was $4.955237 per share.

For investors looking for another tax-advantaged investment, Ninepoint Partners LP has filed and received a receipt for a final prospectus dated January 30, 2025 offering limited partnership units of a new flow-through limited partnership, Ninepoint 2025 Flow-Through Limited Partnership. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

The information provided is general in nature and is provided with the understanding that it may not be relied upon as, nor considered to be, the rendering or tax, legal, accounting or professional advice. Readers should consult with their own accountants and/or lawyers for advice on the specific circumstances before taking any action.

Additional information: The prospectus for the Resource Class is available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.ninepoint.com. Information about the Ninepoint 2025 Flow-Through Limited Partnership is available through the dealers or by contacting us at (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

