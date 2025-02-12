Lottery Registration for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program Grants Opens February 12

Sunlight Contractors – Your Partner for Energy Efficiency and FORTIFIED Roofing Solutions in Louisiana

Sunlight Contractors Ready to Help Homeowners Fortify Their Roofs

We’re proud to help make Louisiana homes more resilient. The FORTIFIED Roof Program is an excellent opportunity for homeowners to protect their families and reduce future repair costs.”
— Ira Boshnack
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration for the next round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program (LFHP) grants opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, and closes at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. This grant offers up to $10,000 for eligible homeowners to upgrade their roofs to the FORTIFIED Roof™ standard, helping them protect their homes from hurricane-force winds and severe weather. As a leading provider of FORTIFIED roofing solutions in Louisiana, Sunlight Contractors is prepared to guide homeowners through the process.

Participants will be selected using a lottery system, and only those who register during the five-day window will be eligible. Homeowners who registered in previous rounds but were not selected must register again for this round. Each registrant has an equal chance of being selected, regardless of when they register during the period.

Homeowners must create a profile in the LFHP system before registering for the lottery. This can be done by visiting the LFHP website and clicking the Login button. Once the registration period closes, 1,000 participants will be randomly selected and notified by email.

This round of grants is limited to residents of Louisiana’s Coastal Zone and the cities of Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake. To determine if your home is in an eligible area, visit the Coastal Zone Map and enter your address in the “Find address or place” field at the top right of the page.

Partnering with Sunlight Contractors for FORTIFIED Roofing
With extensive experience in FORTIFIED roofing and energy-efficient solutions, Sunlight Contractors is uniquely positioned to help homeowners maximize the benefits of the LFHP grant. As a certified FORTIFIED contractor, Sunlight ensures that every roof meets the highest standards of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS).

“We are proud to be a part of the effort to make Louisiana homes more resilient,” said Ira Boshnack of Sunlight Contractors. “The FORTIFIED Roof Program offers a fantastic opportunity for homeowners to protect their families and properties while reducing future repair costs.”

Eligibility & Important Requirements:
Primary Residences Only: Homeowners must have a homestead exemption on the property.
Insurance Requirements: Proof of an active residential insurance policy with wind coverage is mandatory. Homes in Special Flood Hazard Areas must also have flood insurance.
Good Repair Condition: Homes must be in good repair as determined by a FORTIFIED Evaluator.
No Open Claims: Homeowners with open insurance claims or recent roof replacements must disclose this during the application process.
Construction Standards: The completed project must meet the FORTIFIED Roof Standard for grant approval. Grant funds will be paid directly to contractors, with homeowners responsible for costs exceeding the grant amount.

Sunlight Contractors offers expert assistance at every step, from evaluation to installation, ensuring a seamless experience for homeowners. For more information about the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program, visit www.ldi.la.gov/fortifyhomes. To learn how Sunlight Contractors can help you fortify your roof, contact us at 504-919-9993 or visit https://www.sunlightcontractors.com.

About Sunlight Contractors
Sunlight Contractors, LLC is a premier insulation and roofing contractor serving Louisiana. Specializing in FORTIFIED roofing solutions, spray foam insulation, and energy efficiency services, Sunlight is dedicated to helping homeowners protect and improve their properties.

Ira Boshnack
Sunlight Contractors
+1 504-919-9993
Why Choose Sunlight Contractors for FORTIFIED Roofing and Insulation?



